Costco to pay $16/hour, more than Walmart, Amazon and Target

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/CW39) — Costco Wholesale Corp announced Thursday it will raise the minimum wage for hourly staff to $16 per hour starting next week.

There are 17 locations in Virginia, with one in Newport News and one in Norfolk.

That’s a dollar more than what its competitor Walmart pays, which starts employees between $11 and $15/hour, and Amazon.com, which raised its minimum to $15/hour in 2018.

It’s also a dollar more than Target Corp., which raised minimum wage to $15/hour last summer.

Costco’s CEO reportedly announced the news at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Thursday, according to NBC affiliates.

The chain currently has around 180,000 employees in the U.S., and 90 percent of them work hourly.