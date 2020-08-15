Colonial Downs cancels remainder of 2020 races following positive COVID-19 tests

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has confirmed that following positive COVID-19 test results, Colonial Downs in New Kent County has canceled the remainder of its 2020 meet.

Citing “an abundance of caution,” the decision was made to suspend races after officials collaborated with the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent Protection Association (VHBPA) and Virginia Racing Commission, according to a statement.

The news comes days after organizers revealed an out-of-state jockey, who visited the track in recent weeks, tested positive for COVID-19.

In response, Colonial Downs canceled races scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Colonial Downs Group said that protocols were in place prior to the 2020 racing season to address any issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision, but the best one for Virginia’s racing community,” the statement read. “We are already starting to make plans for the 2021 meet at Colonial Downs and are optimistic for a safe return in a better health environment for our nation, state and community.”

