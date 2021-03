NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Nearly two years after a two-alarm fire, the Christmas Mouse store in Nags Head has reopened.

The store posted on Facebook Friday announcing the reopening.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. now.

Starting March 26, it will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The store is located at 2401 South Croatan Highway in Nags Head.