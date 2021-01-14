Chipotle hiring in Hampton Roads area as part of ‘Coast to Coast Career Day’

FILE – This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) – Chipotle is hosting its first national hiring event of the year on January 14.

The event, called ‘Coast To Coast Career Day’, has a goal of employing 15,000 new team members for its restaurants across the U.S.

Jobs include General Managers, Service Managers, Kitchen Managers and Crew Members.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. employees receive the following benefits:

A quarterly crew bonus that gives restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

Access to a free college education through Chipotle’s debt-free degree program

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families

Free Chipotle meals during shifts

Flexible schedules, holiday closures and PTO

Opportunities for growth and development

People interested in applying must register for an interview in advance by visiting CoastToCoastCareerDay.com.

Interviews will take place between 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

During your interview masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place.

