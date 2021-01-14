Chipotle hiring in Hampton Roads area as part of ‘Coast to Coast Career Day’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) – Chipotle is hosting its first national hiring event of the year on January 14.
The event, called ‘Coast To Coast Career Day’, has a goal of employing 15,000 new team members for its restaurants across the U.S.
Jobs include General Managers, Service Managers, Kitchen Managers and Crew Members.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. employees receive the following benefits:
- A quarterly crew bonus that gives restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year
- Access to a free college education through Chipotle’s debt-free degree program
- Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families
- Free Chipotle meals during shifts
- Flexible schedules, holiday closures and PTO
- Opportunities for growth and development
People interested in applying must register for an interview in advance by visiting CoastToCoastCareerDay.com.
Interviews will take place between 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
During your interview masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place.
