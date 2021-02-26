Chick-fil-A locations experiencing outage, taking cash payments only

Business

(NEXSTAR) — Chick-fil-A’s nationwide are experiencing an outage impacting credit card payments.

According to online posts, the issue is with the chain’s third-party vendor. This has temporarily stopped credit or debit card payments and caused issues with mobile orders.

10 On Your Side wanted to give you a heads up before you head over to your local restaurant that many locations are only taking cash payments and not processing mobile or curbside orders.

It is not known when the issue will be resolved.

