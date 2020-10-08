Chesapeake railway company to create 98 new jobs with $52 million expansion

FILE- In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s second-quarter profit fell 46% as the railroad hauled 26% less freight because of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the economy. The railroad said Wednesday, July 29, 2020 it earned $392 million, or $1.53 per share, during the quarter. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Railway manufacturer Plasser American will invest $52.6 million to expand its operations in Chesapeake, creating 98 new jobs in the process.

Plasser, which has been headquartered in Chesapeake since 1970, says the jobs will have an average salary of $65,000.

The company currently has more than 300 employees in Chesapeake, creating rail track maintenance and track laying machines, and other railroad parts.

“It is indeed exciting, as they celebrate 50 years here in Chesapeake, for me to applaud Plasser American and thank them for their continued commitment to our City and our citizens,” said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West in a press release. “This expansion will bring not only new jobs and economic benefits to the community, but it will serve as a catalyst for Plasser to continue the innovative, vital work they do to keep our nation moving forward. We are proud to have them in our community, and even more proud to be part of helping them continue to thrive.”

The expansion will be the company’s current location at 2001 Myers Road, off Atlantic Avenue, and will include a 60,000-square foot, four story office building and incubator space, a new manufacturing facility (82,000 Sq. Ft.) and a revamped industrial paint booth.

“Companies like Plasser with deep ties in our Commonwealth understand the competitive advantages of the region’s infrastructure, access to The Port of Virginia, and world-class workforce,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a release Wednesday. “Growing Virginia’s substantial manufacturing industry is key to rebuilding from this public health crisis, and we thank Plasser American for playing an important role in our ongoing recovery efforts.”

Construction is expected to begin soon, officials say, and the expansion is set to be completed by fall of 2022.

