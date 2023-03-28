NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Carnival Cruise Line is reporting a record number of bookings, as the company gets back to pre-pandemic travel levels.

On March 27, the company announced its first quarter bookings were the highest volume for any quarter, with no signs of slowing down.

“Our strong performance has extended into March and we expect this favorable trend to continue based on the success of our efforts to drive demand,” Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein said.

Carnival also said it is enjoying a “phenomenal wave season”, which is when cruise lines offer the most promotions, and is considered its peak booking period.

In November, Norfolk announced it has expanded its partnership with Carnival, which is expected to bring in more than 200,000 passengers to the Mermaid City this year. Eleven cruises with different routes will depart from Norfolk this summer and fall. The destinations include Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Beginning in February 2025, Carnival Cruise Line will offer year-round sailings from Norfolk.