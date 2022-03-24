NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Carnival Cruise Line has multiple milestones to celebrate this year.

On Tuesday, the cruise line gifted Norfolk City Council and the Norfolk leaders a special birthday cake celebrating the line’s 50th birthday and their 21-year partnership with the city, according to a news release from Nauticus, the campus that has Virginia’s only cruise terminal.

For much of the coronavirus pandemic, the cruise industry was at a standstill.

Carnival sets sail from Norfolk starting May 15, 2022.

“I’m happy to announce we are back,” said Kathy Donnelly, Carnival Cruise Line business development director. “We’re looking forward to many, many more years of sailing out of this great city.”

The May return brings a series of sailings to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Canada/New England. Carnival Magic is the name of the ship, which is the largest vessel to ever homeport from Virginia. A total of 4,000 passengers can board the cruise ship.

“This is such a significant year for our cruise ship program,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus’

executive director. “Norfolk will roll out the red carpet for 60 different ships from various cruise lines

in 2022, making it our busiest year ever.”

Nauticus plans to welcome 62,0000 crew members and around 180,000 passengers in 2022. An average of $125 is spent by each guest during their time in port.

Cruises departing from Norfolk in 2022 include:

Destination: The Bahamas Duration: 5 days Dates of departure: May 21 May 30 June 10



Destination: Bermud a Duration: 4 days Dates of departure: May 26 Oct. 6 Oct. 5

Destination: The Bahamas Duration: 6 days Dates of departure: May 15 June 4

Destination: Bermuda Duration: 6 days Dates of departure: Oct. 23

Destination: Canada/New England Duration: 8 days Dates of departure: Oct. 14

Destination: Bermuda Duration: 6 days Dates of departure: May 14



Click here to view the sail dates and tickets for Carnival Magic cruises leaving from Norfolk.

For more information, visit www.nauticus.org