Busch Gardens says reopening not ‘economically sustainable situation’ in phase 3

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — While Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that amusement parks in Virginia can reopen soon, Busch Gardens Williamsburg said Tuesday it was opting to stay closed.

According to park President Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens will remain closed because phase 3 guidelines would limit attendance to only 1,000 people inside the park.

Lembke went in front of the James City County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to explain the park’s decision, adding the patron limit is “not an economically sustainable situation for us.”

Water Country USA is also at risk of not opening at all this year, Lembke said.

Lembke said “lack of nuance and detail ” in Northam’s reopening plan is “unlike anything we’ve seen in other states” where SeaWorld operates parks. He added he doesn’t understand why they are guided by the same regulations as a bowling alley.

While Lembke said the park won’t open yet, they have put together a reopening plan, which includes:

Requiring reservations ahead of time

Temperature screenings or a mask requirement for guests

6 feet of distance required between people

Personal protective equipment for employees

Installing 300 hand sanitation stations

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall reports state Sens. Monty Mason and Tommy Norment said they are pushing for Northam to allow Busch Gardens — and possibly King’s Dominion — to have their capacity raised to 5,000 attendees.

Lembke said that could make reopening feasible.

Despite Lembke’s statements made to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, the park’s website still contained some information detailing reopening.

Click here to read the park’s health and safety frequently-asked questions list.

