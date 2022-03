Breeze Airways announces 4 new coast-to-coast destinations from Norfolk

Breeze Airways service expansion announcement at Norfolk International Airport on March 8, 2022 (WAVY photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways is expanding its flight offerings from Norfolk International Airport to new locations in Florida, California, Georgia and Nevada.

City and airline officials made the announcement during a Tuesday morning news conference.

Breeze, a low-fare airline, is adding four new coast-to-coast destinations from Norfolk this summer.

Jacksonville, Florida (Friday and Monday, starting May 27, 2022)

Los Angeles, Calif. (Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday, starting June 30, 2022)

Savannah, Georgia (Friday and Monday, starting July 1, 2022, summer seasonal route)

Las Vegas, Nevada (Thursday and Sunday, starting August 4, 2022)

The airline currently serves nine nonstop destinations from ORF.

Breeze is based in Salt Lake City, UT. It began flying from Norfolk last May, during the pandemic.

