Black-owned Portsmouth skate shop helps to keep skate park open, encourages youth to follow dreams

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A skate shop in Portsmouth is using its influence to help not only keep a local skate park open, but encourage younger skaters to follow their dreams.

Toney Herndon is the owner of Hard Times Skate Shop in the Cradock community. He was born in Portsmouth and says his first memory of skating is from around eight years old.

“It clears my mind. When I’m skating I’m not thinking of anything other than skating,” he said.

Herndon opened the shop almost nine years ago down the street from a skate park.

“I felt it needed to be in Portsmouth so the kids in the area didn’t need to go to Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, or Norfolk to get what they needed to skate, and just trying to create a scene in this area,” he said.

He’s worked hard to be there for the community and it doesn’t escape him that he’s a Black owner in a business where many other owners may not look like him.

“I’m kind of a representative of the neighborhood, of the city we’re in. It allows kids who are Black or of African-American descent to see someone in a position they wouldn’t typically see them in,” Herndon said. “It allows them to know if they see something they want to pursue to try it because it could end up in their favor.”

He also says it’s local businesses’ jobs to give back to the community. That’s why last spring, he partnered with the local restaurant Guad’s and Jimmy Johns to provide free lunches for kids.

Herndon also started a petition to save the neighborhood’s skate park. The City of Portsmouth’s Planning Commission wants to build a fire station at the spot.

“We’re going to keep our feet to the ground, our ears open, and make sure kids out here have stuff to do,” he said. “I think that’s beneficial for everyone, not just the kids, because if they don’t have anything to do, where do they have to channel their energy? Probably nothing productive and positive but yeah, we’re going to definitely stay on this matter and be local business and hope the community continues to support us.”

In return, he’ll continue to support the community and youth.

“Pursue your dreams. If it’s something you’re passionate about, it will come,” he says to the younger generation. “Don’t expect immediate rewards because all things take work. If it’s really something you want to do, give it your energy and your energy will be returned.”

Hard Times Skate Shop is open seven days a week from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 6 pm on Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

