Black-owned business conference kicks off Friday in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. (WAVY) — Black Diamond Weekend kicks off Friday in Newport News. The annual three-day conference is hosted by Black BRAND, the Black Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

“Our annual three-day conference is all about equipping Black-owned businesses with the education, the resources, the networking opportunities that they need to thrive. And not just that … it is the ultimate celebration of the success of our business community,” said Blair Durham, co-founder and President of Black BRAND.

The goal is to help Black-owned businesses network and learn more about marketing and funding.

This year the theme is “Diamond University: It’s a Different World.” Dominion Energy is sponsoring the event.

Guest speakers will share 55 hours of educational sessions. The classes range from business, real estate, investing, non-profits and much more.

Participants can sign up for classes online. The event is fully hybrid, both online and in-person tickets are still available.

Classes start at 8 a.m. on Friday. Friday night there is a welcome party. On Saturday night is The Black- Diamond Affair and awards ceremony.

Then on Sunday a commencement ceremony is planned. Thomas Nelson Community College is offering continuing education units as well as an entrepreneurship certificate for participants that complete courses.

“They will be able to get that commencement experience. Get that certificate then engage with our celebrity host,” Durham said.

Masks and a negative COVID test are required, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and to sign up, click here.