HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Every shopper wants to find that great deal—and for some, the search is getting more difficult.

Though many stores began their Black Friday deals more than a week ago, shoppers still showed up on this traditional day of deals.

The manager at the Best Buy in the Town Center area said there were no big crowds busting down the doors Friday morning, but rather a steady stream that grew as the day went on.

“My son persuaded me to get a phone today, so I came in with him,” says shopper Tom Hron.

I asked shoppers if their buying habits had changed at all this year.

“Um, not really, I’ve never been a huge Black Friday shopper anyway,” said Tracy Blackstock.

“No, not particularly,” Hron said.

Some out shopping Friday were just a bit more discerning. John Brewington has been watching his wallet for awhile.

“A little bit, prices are definitely higher than they used to be,” Brewington said, “so kind of looking for the best deals, although, having a new job also kind of definitely helps as well.”

Others are trying to make the best of things.

“Slowed us down a little bit, but we still make it happen,” said Wray Eldridge.

And while the younger generation may have a rosier outlook — “the economy is significantly getting better since COVID so I feel as if my shopping power has greatly increased in the last few years,” Wesley Hron said, those with more financial experience are finding ways around the holidays with their wallet still intact.

“We’re on fixed income,” said Wayne Harlow. “We’re buying smaller gifts, not as large and I’m a cook, so I’m doing a lot of home-baked cooking and giving food.”

Remember, we still have small business Saturday, which may have better deals than the big box stores. Cyber Monday is also just around the corner.