BJ's Wholesale Club will install sneeze-guard barriers at stores to fight COVID-19

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is going to install sneeze-guard barriers at various locations throughout its stores to help protect its workers from COVID-19.

On Friday, a public relations firm representing BJ’s said the stores will install the barriers at the BJ’s membership desk, in the checkout lanes, and at the exits over the upcoming days.

BJ’s has previously made other announcements about what it plans to do to fight COVID-19, including increasing hourly pay by $2 for each hour through at least April 12.

Managers and other key staff also were set to receive one-time bonuses between $500 and $1,000.

The company is closing all stores on Easter Sunday.

Capacity at stores is also limited. Beginning April 4, BJ’s began to limit shoppers to 20% of its stores’ capacity and, when possible, ask that only one family member per household come in to shop at a time.

The BJ’s Charitable Foundation has donated $500,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts and said it would donate another $500,000 to support hospitals. BJ’s is also donating items to first responders, healthcare workers, and nonprofit organizations to support them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

