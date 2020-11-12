BJ’s Wholesale Club gives away free Thanksgiving turkeys to club members

(WAVY) — BJ’s Wholesale Club announced their plan on Wednesday to offer club members a free turkey this year for Thanksgiving.
BJ’s members can get a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey starting Wednesday through to November 25 with a coupon while supplies last when they buy any four qualifying items. Of the 150 items, they include:
- Cascade Platinum ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent
- Pampers Cruisers Diapers
- Swiffer Floor Care
- Tide Power PODS Laundry Detergent.
- Full list here
The offer is valid with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery.
