BJ’s Wholesale Club gives away free Thanksgiving turkeys to club members

(WAVY) — BJ’s Wholesale Club announced their plan on Wednesday to offer club members a free turkey this year for Thanksgiving.

BJ’s members can get a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey starting Wednesday through to November 25 with a coupon while supplies last when they buy any four qualifying items. Of the 150 items, they include:

Cascade Platinum ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent

Pampers Cruisers Diapers

Swiffer Floor Care

Tide Power PODS Laundry Detergent.

Full list here

The offer is valid with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery.

