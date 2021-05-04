Biotechnology company bringing 300 jobs to Richmond with new downtown facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new biotech innovation company is coming to Richmond and they’re bringing more than 300 jobs.

Aditxt Therapeutics plans to invest more than $31 million over three years to establish its first immune system monitoring center in the city.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney were at that announcement today. They say it will have a big impact on economic development and population health.

“Individuals will be empowered to understand, manage, monitor their immune responses to numerous attacks, including COVID-19,” Stoney said.

Northam added, “What this does at the end of the day is it provides better care and it also decreases the cost of healthcare.”

The company will be located in the Virginia biotech park in downtown Richmond.