Bicycle shops gaining traction amid social distancing

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — While COVID-19 has forced some businesses to skid to a halt — bicycle shops are gaining traction.

WAVY News checked with Conte’s Bike Shop and East Coast Coast Bicycles in Hampton Roads, which both report an increase in sales and repairs due to many families choosing to start cycling as an outlet.

“It facilitates CDC-recommended social distancing while serving as an outlet for physical and mental health, a vehicle for essential transportation in our urban areas — while being extremely affordable,” David Conte told WAVY.com.

East Coast Bicycles owner Michael Shipp is seeing the results in his showroom where there are quite a few empty spaces on the racks. He’s ordering 15 new bikes to keep up with demand and his mechanics are literally spinning their wheels.

“We are definitely blessed to have a business that’s kind of essential for people to commute and have the opportunity to social distance in a safe manner,” Shipp said.

He is also driving home that safety message inside the store with signs posted to keep customers out of the mechanics’ area. Employees are keeping customers out completely if possible by bringing items to the door.

“I’m not sure when or if we’ll shut down at some point, you know, depending on how things go the next three to four weeks, so I have to take that into consideration,” Shipp told 10 On Your Side.

He doesn’t want to get stuck with too much inventory he can’t sell; that part is a balancing act.

In the meantime, his mechanics are coming in early and staying late to keep up with demand

“So people can, you know, get out and enjoy the outdoors,” he said.

