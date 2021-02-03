BBB warning about contact tracing scam

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Better Business Bureau is warning about thieves posing as contact tracers in order to get people’s sensitive information.

Cara Carlin from a Better Business Bureau office in Arkansas says what sets apart scammers from real contact tracers is when someone on the line asks for a social security number or financial information.

Contact tracing is a free service handled through a state’s health department. Their goal is to find and alert people to a possible exposure with someone who has tested positive.

The Virginia Department of Health has hired people to help with contact tracing. Before they call, they should have basic information such as a person’s name.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contact tracers will ask people to verify their name and date so they know they are speaking to the correct person. From there they will ask demographic and location information, such as race, gender, address, number of people in the household, and job location.

Contact tracers cannot give out information about the person someone may have come in contact with because it’s confidential, so that is not a red flag that the caller is a scammer.

Participating in contact tracing calls is voluntary, but if you have questions about it use the Virginia Department of Health COVID Hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).

To report a suspected scam, contact Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s Consumer Protection Section at 1-800-552-9963 or through email or their online complaint form.

The Better Business Bureau says contact tracing scams go beyond phone calls and could include unsolicited text messages, emails, and social media messages.