Barbershops reopen with safety precautions in place

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local barbershops are doing what they can to keep customers safe while also allowing them to come into their shops.

Junius Thompson is the owner of Kappatal Cuts, which has three barbershops in Hampton Roads. They reopened on Friday and employees have been busy with many people calling in to set up appointments.

“It’s been tremendous. The looks on people’s faces have been great,” Thompson said from his Portsmouth shop.

Like other businesses, Thompson says they’ve seen the effects of having to shut down.

“It’s been tough. Everyone’s been getting through it, though, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “A lot of our guys have come back after this little hiatus and I think we’re stronger than ever now at this point.”

Employees sanitize the shop three times during the day and sanitize their chairs and equipment after seeing their clients.

They also wear masks, as well as the customers, who have to wait in their cars until they’re called inside.

“We don’t want too many people in here at one time obviously so, we try to keep it to a minimum by keeping people in their cars and contacting them when its time to get a cut,” he said.

They want to keep people safe, especially those they’ve come to known over their careers.

Shop manager Kwame Jordan has been a barber for 17 years and says, to some people, he’s more than a barber — he’s a friend who they can talk to.

“I like making people feel good as a barber. That’s what I do day in and day out,”he said.

Jordan says he was able to make money while the shop was shut down by doing home visits and was often working 10-hour shifts because of travel.

“That’s a total on your car. That’s a total on you. I’m a stationary person. I’d rather be here,” he said.

Now that he is, he hopes the safety guidelines they’re taking will help keep everyone safe while remaining open.

“A little concerns, but as long as I keep up with every guideline and restrictions the government gave us, I feel safe with it,” he said.

If do you plan on going to get a haircut, barbers want you to stay home if you’re feeling unwell.

