As Phase 1 arrives, many businesses still closed and waiting to see when their turn will come

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed Wednesday the reopening process will begin for some businesses this Friday. But Phase 1 still has a lot of exclusions.

Businesses categorized as “entertainment,” such as escape rooms, are not allowed to reopen under Phase 1 in any capacity.

For those not familiar with escape rooms, they’re essentially giant puzzles that require teamwork to solve. A group of people is locked in a room with hands-on clues they have to work out to escape or reach a goal. Essentially, escape rooms are a social distancing nightmare.

Another challenge for this type of business: there are no “take-out” or virtual options. So when their doors are shut, revenue completely stops.

“It’s definitely been scary,” said Candice Gallmeyer with Escape Room Virginia Beach. “Fortunately we’ve had some leniency with our landlord and, you know, our property management company. We have a great relationship with them so they’ve been able to kind of waive any late fee associated with our rent payments.”

Not every business falls neatly into a category, like the Coast DIY Bar in Ghent.

They created “take-out” crafts to generate some revenue. But it’s unclear if they can open up the workshop under Phase 1.

“We waited for all of the governor reports, we watched all of the Facebook lives and we even have read every word of the guidance and we are still unsure,” said owner Camie Welch. “I don’t know if we were to have a workshop if we would be fined. Anything that they could do to make it clearer would be great for us.”

Welch decided to play it safe and keep the workshop side of the business closed.

The longer businesses stay closed, the higher the chance those who did receive Paycheck Protection Program loans will run out of money. The Escape Room Virginia Beach’s loan will run out in six weeks.

“It’s definitely a concern and I’m hoping the legislature is keeping that in mind. Whoever the powers are that are making these decisions, I hope that they’re taking that into consideration,” said Gallmeyer. “Because should this money run out and we are left with nothing, we’re kind of back to square one where we don’t have any revenue and we don’t have any ability to make revenue.”

For now, Escape Room Virginia Beach is taking advantage of the downtime to finish moving into their new facility, build new escape rooms and deep clean everything. All this while keeping a close eye on the operations of the businesses who are able to open under Phase 1.

“In a way it’s kind of a blessing,” said Gallmeyer. “We are able to kind of sit back and watch as things unfold and that way we’re not necessarily the guinea pigs.”

