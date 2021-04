VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An Army veteran hosted the grand opening of his new, expanded fitness studio on Saturday.

A spokesman for Calvin Barnes says he cut ribbons from the door of Fitness Vibes 757 with the help of celebrity fitness trainer Jason Lobdell.

The new space triples the size of Barnes’ former location.













Courtesy Marcus A. Calabrese | Project Manager | Image Capital Group

The new Fitness Vibes 757 can be found on Wesleyan Drive.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local business updates.