Are criminals now targeting curbside pickup for holiday shopping?

A shopper pulls up to a Best Buy electronics store that offers curbside pickup to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Monday, March 23, 2020, in Lone Tree, Colo. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about three to six weeks depending on the severity of the COVID-19 illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — As Americans race to get holiday shopping done, a popular method may not be as safe as one might think.

Like millions of Americans, Gloucester resident Maritza White took advantage of this year’s online Black Friday deals.

A MacBook for her son was on Maritza White’s shopping list this year. She found a great online deal at Best Buy, purchased the item and chose the pickup option at the Williamsburg location.

But when she arrived to get the laptop, she learned someone else already had taken it. No one at the store could tell her who.

Maritza White works as an intensive care unit nurse. She’s on the front line of the pandemic every day.

On Monday, WAVY News spoke with Maritza White’s daughter, who says this is the last headache her mom should have to deal with right now.

“She works very hard, helping a lot of COVID patients. And my brother’s in the Army. It was supposed to be a really nice gift whenever he comes home,” explained Rebekah White.

Rebekah White says the whole situation is extremely frustrating.

“She asked the employees ‘Well did you check the person’s identification?’ and they said no, people don’t like it when we do that and we don’t check it. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s a $900 computer and they’re not checking any identification to make sure that it was her picking it up?” Rebekah White said.

Best Buy representatives sent 10 On Your Side a statement.

“We’re so sorry Ms. White did not get her laptop and we’re working directly with her to make things right. We’re looking into what happened and how we can prevent it from happening in the future.”

According to the website, Best Buy has implemented COVID-19 safety procedures for curbside pickup. They have various ways to confirm identity. The website says, “Employees will ask for proof of identity using numerous methods. They will rely on verbal or visual methods, so no exchange of cards or devices will be needed. Please have your ID, order confirmation receipt, and credit card with you.”

The White family hopes Best Buy will use stricter photo identification.

“We hope that it would never happen to somebody else in the future and to have this policy be changed,” explained Rebekah White. “Because it sounds like almost anybody could come to curbside and have a code and just pick up someone else’s order if this is the situation.”

The White family did file a report with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell us they are actively investigating the incident.