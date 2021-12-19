AP Top Business News at 11:04 p.m. EST

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) -- Officials confirmed late Sunday afternoon that a man who was working at QVC early Saturday when a massive blaze broke out was dead after officials earlier Sunday said a body was discovered following the massive fire Saturday at the company's distribution center near Rocky Mount in Edgecombe County.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department says they received reports about the fire just after 2 a.m. Saturday.About 300 employees were working in the building at the time.