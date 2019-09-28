AP Top Business News at 11:38 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Schwab is dropping commissions for online trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds, the latest slash in an industry battle that's drastically cut the cost of investing.

Tuesday's announcement sent shares of other brokerages plummeting. TD Ameritrade lost 21% in morning trading, on pace for its worst day in 13 years. E-Trade Financial lost 18%. Schwab fell 8%.