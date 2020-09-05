AP Top Business News at 10:39 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — As employees of small businesses get their first September paychecks, they’re probably receiving their usual amount — company owners are still withholding money for Social Security despite a presidential order allowing the tax to be deferred.

The order President Donald Trump signed Aug. 8 allows employers to stop withholding the 6.2% payroll tax from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. Employees must make under $4,000 every two weeks to qualify. Trump said the order was aimed at putting more money into Americans’ pockets during the coronavirus outbreak.