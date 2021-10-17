Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Jill Biden says ‘prayer partner’ helped change her life after son’s cancer death
Norfolk State University’s Dr. Angela Reddix named to EBONY Magazine’s Power 100 List
Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from COVID-19
Gallery
Each state’s favorite hot sauce revealed in new study
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Fall Guide
Light the Night
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:41 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Oct 17, 2021 / 09:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 17, 2021 / 11:46 PM EDT
China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from COVID-19
Gallery
Patriotic Festival pulls out of VB, will be held Memorial Day weekend in Norfolk
Video
Remembering Hurricane Isabel: The Aftermath
Video
Over 100 dogs found living inside Eastern Shore home; 45 surrendered to Virginia Beach SPCA
Video
‘I’m scared for somebody else’s child’: Father seeks answers after son shot, killed in Chesapeake
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***