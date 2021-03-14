AP Top Business News at 6:45 p.m. EDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) -- Bitcoin is the world's largest cryptocurrency and it surged to an all-time high of more than $60,000 Saturday evening, continuing its rally as major companies like Tesla and Mastercard put their support behind digital currency.

Bitcoin reached a record high of $61,068.88 Saturday evening as of 7:03 CST, according to Coinbase. The move puts the cryptocurrency up more than 980% over the last year. Its value has surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the second time in 2021.