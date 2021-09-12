AP Top Business News at 3:36 p.m. EDT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) As of Saturday night, reports states that the United States has crossed the 41 million COVID-19 case milestone.

At a time when Covid cases have increased this summer, President Joe Biden announced several new mandates to combat that rise last week.

The president issued executive orders requiring vaccinations among executive branch workers and federal contractors.

His administration is also requiring vaccines for health care workers in facilities that get Medicare and Medicaid funding. And he announced that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly.