AP Top Business News at 12:14 p.m. EDT

Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
George Floyd Protests
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries following early morning shooting in Hampton
Top Stories
New York teen who cleaned up after protests gets job offer
Atlanta Wendy’s goes up in flames after man is killed by police
Virginia COVID-19 June 14 update: Over 600 confirmed cases and 5 deaths, Virginia Beach reports high numbers
Nickelodeon reveals SpongeBob SquarePants might be gay in a tweet
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 2 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Yes We’re Open
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Harborfest Look Back
Tour de Cure
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Celebrating The Class of 2020
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
VB police respond to three people shot at the oceanfront
AP Top Business News at 12:14 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Jun 14, 2020 / 07:48 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss
Trending stories
Virginia COVID-19 June 14 update: Over 600 confirmed cases and 5 deaths, Virginia Beach reports high numbers
VB police respond to 3 people shot at the Oceanfront overnight
Video
Atlanta Wendy’s goes up in flames after man is killed by police
Petition to recall State Sen. Louise Lucas following monument protest in Portsmouth
Video
Family of man severely injured by falling statue updates community on his recovery
Video
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads