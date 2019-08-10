AP Top Business News at 7:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In a story Aug. 7 about a $1.5 million settlement from Nissan in a lawsuit over an automobile crash in South Carolina, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Nissan Versa lacked side curtain air bags. The vehicle lacked a rollover sensor that would have activated the bags. Nissan said the teen killed in the crash also was not wearing a seatbelt.

A corrected version of the story is below: