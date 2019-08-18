AP Top Business News at 11:18 p.m. EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were higher Monday, as investors continue to rejigger their read on President Donald Trump's trade war and growing worries about slowing economies around the world.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.7% in early trading to 5,340.25, while Germany's DAX rose 1.0% to 11,682.97. Britain's FTSE 100 was up nearly 0.9% at 7,178.86. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.8% at 26,118. S&P 500 futures were also up 0.8% at 2,914.80.