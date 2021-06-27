AP Top Business News at 1:00 p.m. EDT

When it comes to car buying, you want your new-to-you used car to give you thousands or tens of thousands of miles of trouble-free transportation. And common sense seems to suggest that the fewer miles a used car has, the longer it will faithfully serve you. But with used car prices at record highs, a higher mileage car may better suit your budget.

Is buying a high-mileage car a good idea? Is the lower-miles-equals-better-car correlation a hard-and-fast rule to live by? The real answers to these questions are a bit more nuanced than it seems at first blush. Exceptions exist, and they’re not always apparent.