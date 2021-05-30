Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Excellent Educators
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
Crews respond to house fire in Norfolk on Sunday morning
Video
Crews respond to Abingdon fire
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gloucester
Deputies respond to overnight armed robbery in Gloucester
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:55 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
May 30, 2021 / 06:16 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 31, 2021 / 12:00 AM EDT
White House gives GOP 1 week to reach deal on infrastructure
Trending Stories
Drug-sniffing police dogs forced into early retirement as recreational marijuana becomes legalized
The story behind Dan McDonald: A homeless man in jail for the 18th time in 16 years
Video
Two new stimulus checks? These lawmakers want more direct payments
Video
Norfolk mail carrier charged with taking bribes to divert drugs
Police: Serious motorcycle crash closes portion of Harpers Road in Virginia Beach
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP