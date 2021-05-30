AP Top Business News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 227 new cases along with 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 2.5%.

As of Sunday morning, May 30, Virginia has an overall number of 675,392 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 525,447 have been confirmed by testing. 149,945 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.