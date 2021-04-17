Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
American Red Cross holding blood drive at Chartway Arena in Norfolk Tuesday
Person sustains injuries following shooting incident on North Military Highway in Norfolk
29-year-old driver dies after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Newport News
‘A pillar and stalwart’: Oldest living American dies at 116
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:45 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Apr 17, 2021 / 06:18 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 17, 2021 / 11:46 PM EDT
SolarWinds hacking campaign puts Microsoft in the hot seat
Trending Stories
4 people sustain life-threatening injuries following crash involving several motorcycles on I-264 in Virginia Beach
29-year-old driver dies after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Newport News
Town of Windsor uploads redacted video of November traffic stop involving Army lieutenant
Video
Two women tried to spend $1 million bill at Dollar General store
Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-64 in Newport News
Don't Miss
Chapter 10: The Heart of Healing
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***