Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Kaine, Warner hope ‘No Hate Act’ will help fight hate crimes like 2017 Charlottesville rally
Top Stories
This 12-year-old South Carolina boy is cutting grass so he can pay for college
California man wrongly convicted on terrorist charges released after 14 years
City of Va. Beach wants public input of citizens who bike, walk for new transportation plan
Volunteer group brings peninsula history to life with ‘Hampton Streetcar 390 Project’
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
High School
ODU Football
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
NFL Washington
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Operation School Supplies
Back to School
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Operation School Supplies
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 7:57 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Aug 11, 2019 / 05:40 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2019 / 12:13 AM EDT
‘Hobbs & Shaw’ repeats at No. 1 against slew of newcomers
Don't Miss
Help WAVY Clear the Shelters
Join Team WAVY for the ASYMCA Mud Run
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Trending stories
This 12-year-old South Carolina boy is cutting grass so he can pay for college
Hampton Roads planning commission holding public meetings to discuss floodwater near military bases
Pet owners lose all 3 dogs after exposure to toxic algae in North Carolina
Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake dies at 62
Motorcyclist dies after accident on Interstate 664 in Chesapeake