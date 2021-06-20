AP Top Business News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) - Family members held a vigil Sunday night in Chesapeake for 17-year-old Taniya Basnight who was killed in a fatal car accident Tuesday.

Police have charged 28-year-old Tyler Grant with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash on the corner of Campostella Road and Battlefield Boulevard after his pickup truck ran a red light and smashed into the vehicle she was in.