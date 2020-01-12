AP Top Business News at 1:46 p.m. EST

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman on Sunday as part of a tour of oil-producing Gulf Arab states aimed at promoting peace amid a spike in tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Japan has a deep alliance with the United States, but it also has ties with Iran, which until 2017 supplied Japan with about 5% of its crude oil imports. Japan has sought to remain politically neutral as tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.