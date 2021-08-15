AP Top Business News at 2:28 p.m. EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —-On Saturday, Kempsville Presbyterian Church held their first-ever street festival.

Church leaders came up with the idea to lend a helping hand during a time they say has been hard for many.

“So many people have been stuck with COVID-19 and so many people are struggling. We felt like if we got everyone together in one place, we'd be able to minister to more people,” said family ministries coordinator, Kim Soto.

The church teamed up with Operation Blessing to help feed people in the community."They sent us an extra plate or two of food," explained Soto.