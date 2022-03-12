AP Top Business News at 4:55 p.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly has approved legislation to toughen the penalty for stealing catalytic converters.

The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system.

Thefts have increased across the country over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed.

Thanks to the increasing prices of the precious metals used in the production — i.e, platinum, rhodium and palladium — an ill-gotten catalytic converter can “typically” fetch between $50 and $250 when sold to an unscrupulous recycling facility, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).