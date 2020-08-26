AP Top Business News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government introduced legislation Thursday that would phase out exports of waste plastic, paper, glass and tires beginning January next year.

The legislation introduced to Parliament aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons (711,000 U.S. tons) of unprocessed trash that Australia ships overseas each year, usually to Asian ports. Waste glass exports would be banned from Jan. 1, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.