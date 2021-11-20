AP Top Business News at 3:25 a.m. EST

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) -- There is new information from Maryland State Police about what was found inside the grey Ford Edge on Ringold Pike where the bodies of ex-Baltimore County cops Robert Vicosa and Tia Bynum and Vicosa's two daughters were discovered.

"The update at this point includes four firearms that were located within the vehicle one Glock pistol, 2 nine-millimeter handguns, one located in the front seat and one in the backseat, and one assault rifle that was located in the back seat," said Elena Russo, a spokesperson for Maryland State Police.