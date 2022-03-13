AP Top Business News at 1:54 p.m. EDT

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of homes in a Suffolk neighborhood will be affected by an emergency water service disruption Sunday afternoon.

Crews from the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities will cut off the water in the Kings Highway and Godwin Boulevard area Sunday for repairs due to a struck fire hydrant.

Officials say 50 homes will be affected by this outage on Kings Highway including Chuckatuck Lane, as well as an additional 25 homes in the 6000 block of Godwin Boulevard.

As of 1:45 p.m., the length of the outage is unknown crew assesses the situation.