AP Top Business News at 2:36 p.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s enough funding in North Carolina’s newly enacted budget to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits, but Attorney General Josh Stein (D) said Tuesday it could take two to three years to process all the kits.

“The people who suffered those horrendous assaults, they deserve to get justice,” he said. “We hope that within two to three years, the backlog will be entirely eliminated. But, what’s so good about what the legislature did is the funding that the provided should be enough for us to get the job done.”