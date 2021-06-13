AP Top Business News at 5:01 p.m. EDT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 73 new cases along with 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 1.9%.

As of Sunday morning, June 13, Virginia has an overall number of 677,744 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 527,482 have been confirmed by testing. 150,262 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.