AP Top Business News at 12:50 p.m. EST

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — Several monkeys scampered away from a crash scene Friday night in Pennsylvania, leading to a difficult search. As of Saturday night, the search has finally come to an end.

A monkey climbing a tree along a Pennsylvania highway is just about the last thing you'd expect to see especially in winter. But that's exactly what happened in a wooded area near Danville where Route 54 meets Interstate 80 about 130 miles northeast of Philadelphia.