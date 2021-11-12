AP Top Business News at 6:57 a.m. EST

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Police in Massachusetts have warned residents and businesses not to place envelopes with checks inside of United States Postal Service collection boxes. Officials said the issue has popped up across the country.

Springfield detectives said they received recent reports of individuals breaking into the blue boxes to steal mail and cash any checks they've found after altering the payee's name. People have also complained about thieves raising the amount on the check and syphoning the funds from their victims’ bank accounts.