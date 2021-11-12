Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Back to School
Inside Out Project
Veterans Voices
Movember
10 On Your Side
Coats for Families
Top Stories
Attorney: No more `Black pastors' in court for Arbery case
Video
IRS pushing up income brackets for inflation relief
Home Depot volunteers make disaster relief kits for Operation Blessing
Video
Why you may want to think twice before mailing checks in USPS boxes
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Living Local Fall Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 6:57 a.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Nov 12, 2021 / 02:42 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2021 / 07:02 AM EST
AstraZeneca to book modest profit from coronavirus vaccine
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
‘There’s a total lack of trust’: What might be the source of Virginia Beach’s ‘toxic’ image?
Video
Police chief: 4 Chesapeake officers decertified after lying during internal investigations
Video
Virginia Beach high school student brought weapon to school on Wednesday, school officials say
Video
Norfolk couple searching for thief who dug a tree out of their yard
Video
Man dies after being shot inside home on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton
Video
Don't Miss
Veterans Day 2021: Deals and freebies for veterans and active-duty military
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***