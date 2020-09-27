AP Top Business News at 2:37 a.m. EDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- "I don't think there's anything sexy about it," the VP of merchandising for costume company Yandy -- known for its suggestive costumes -- told Business Insider this week.

Despite the company previously making scintillating costumes for 2017's "Fake News" and it's hugely controversial 'sexy "Handmaid's Tale" costume in 2018, the company says a racy COVID-19 costume goes too far.