AP Top Business News at 3:58 p.m. EDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire investor Warren Buffett doesn't know how or when the economy will recover from the coronavirus outbreak shutdown, but he remains optimistic in the long-term future of the United States.

Buffett said Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's online annual meeting that there's no way to predict the economic future right now because the possibilities are still too varied. Berkshire's meeting was held without any of the roughly 40,000 shareholders who typically attend because of the virus.