AP Top Business News at 1:42 p.m. EST

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- Blue Ridge Rock Festival announced Friday, Nov. 19, it will be returning in 2022. Festival dates are set as Sept. 8 to Sept. 11 of next year.

Organizers also announced next year's festival will operate under new ownership and management. However, the national talent buyer, marketing director, and curator of the festival, Jonathan Slye, will remain.