AP Top Business News at 1:48 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Break out the Spice Girls CDs. That was one of the best years in decades for funds.

Funds of all types made money through 2019, from risky ones full of stocks from developing economies to stodgy funds holding only super-safe Treasury bonds. Someone who came into 2019 with their money split between the largest U.S. stock and U.S. bond funds made 19.6% last year. That's the most since the Spice Girls and Notorious B.I.G. were topping the charts in 1997 and Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index and Total Bond Market Index funds returned a composite 20.2%.